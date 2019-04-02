|
Laski, Anne C. (nee Starcevich) Age 93, formerly of the East Side and South Chicago, passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Sharon (Luke) Savich, Eddie (Sue) Laski, and Ken (Linda) Laski; devoted grandmother of Faith, Hope, Amy, Jenny, Jessica, and Jillian; cherished great-grandmother of Luka, Lydia, Omar, Zara, and Jordyn; dear sister of the late William (the late Ann) Starcevich and the late Diane (the late Stanley) Wojnovich; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Rosie, Babe, Mamie, and Elaine. Funeral services Thursday, April 4, 2019, directly at Sacred Heart Croatian Church, 2864 E. 96th St., where visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or ASPCA in Anne's name would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL. Funeral Information: (773) 731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019