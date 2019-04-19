Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Church
10811 Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Kennedy Obituary
Kennedy, Anne Catherine Age 45; Beloved mother of Paul Cozzi and Nicholas Kennedy; devoted daughter of Kathleen Kennedy, retired CPD, (John) Domanski, and the late Martin Paul Kennedy; beloved sister of Martin (Edita), Tim Kennedy, the late Karen Kennedy and the late William "Bill" Kennedy; dear aunt of Julie DeRousse Kennedy and Jack Kennedy; fond niece of William (Pauline) Rossner; loved dearly by Jim McKeon; cherished cousin and friend to many; proud granddaughter of the late Catherine Rossner. Visitation Monday 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave., Chicago, IL 60415. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now