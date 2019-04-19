|
Kennedy, Anne Catherine Age 45; Beloved mother of Paul Cozzi and Nicholas Kennedy; devoted daughter of Kathleen Kennedy, retired CPD, (John) Domanski, and the late Martin Paul Kennedy; beloved sister of Martin (Edita), Tim Kennedy, the late Karen Kennedy and the late William "Bill" Kennedy; dear aunt of Julie DeRousse Kennedy and Jack Kennedy; fond niece of William (Pauline) Rossner; loved dearly by Jim McKeon; cherished cousin and friend to many; proud granddaughter of the late Catherine Rossner. Visitation Monday 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave., Chicago, IL 60415. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment private. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2019