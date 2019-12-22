Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Sugarman, Anne Frey Swibel Anne Frey Swibel Sugarman age 89. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Bebe" Sugarman. Loving mother of Sheri (Pavel) Latash, Stuart Swibel (Cynthia Martin) and the late Ian "Mike" Swibel, Marshall Sugarman (Darline Lewis), Mark (Dalia) Sugarman and Michael Sugarman. Proud grandmother of Melissa and Daniel (Lilly) Swibel, Julia Latash, Katherine Swibel (Derek Schwabek), Elise Swibel and Elaine Swibel, James Sugarman (Nadia Larasati), Jesse (Tiffany) Sugarman, Becky Sugarman and the late Joshua Swibel. Cherished great grandmother of Amanda Swibel and Naia Swibel. Dear sister of Joseph (Teri) Frey, the late Phyllis (Norman) Engelberg and the late Sandra (the late Norman) Rich. Service Tuesday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah, 60 Revere Dr., #800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 22, 2019
