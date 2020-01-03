|
|
Shanley, Anne Elizabeth Anne Elizabeth Shanley, beloved wife of the late Peter J. Shanley. Loving mother of Timothy (Elvyra) Shanley, the late Maureen Shanley (late Louis Torres), and Peter Shanley. Proud grandmother of Erica, Matthew, Eva, and Lauren. Cherished great grandmother of Jio. Dear sister of the late Margaret (the late Bill), the late Frederick (the late Lucille), and the late Bernard (the late Sharon). Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday and Sunday 12:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL to St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 3, 2020