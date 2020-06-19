Ryan, Anne C.
Anne C. Ryan, (nee McHugh), 87, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jeremiah P. (Jerry) Ryan. Loving mother of Mary Alice (Tom) Van Vleet, Sheila (Brian) Crowley, Dan (Margaret), and Mary Anne Egesdal. Loving grandmother of Matt (Karina), Sean (Kristen), Stacy (Derek), Dylan, Sarah, Dan (Sarah), Matt, Shannon, Bridget, and Julia. Loving great-grandmother of Emmet, the late Caleb, Annalise, Jack, and one more on the way. Born on April 5, 1933 to Lawrence and Christina (O'Reilly) McHugh. Loving sister of the late Mary (late Jack) Brady, late Lawrence (Gervaise), Tom (Carmella), Patricia Zagone, Rosaleen Sannasardo, late Jerry (Maria), Marie (Tom) Stasch, and Marvin. Loving sister-in-law of the late Tom, late John (Pepita), late Edward (Mary), late Sheila (late Paul) Wisniewski, Marie (Bob) Auer, and Deacon Bob (Peggy). Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews and dear friend to many.
Anne was a faith filled, devoted servant who loved her family with dedication, loyalty, and most of all a tender heart. She left an indelible impact through her understated but strong presence. She lived life with grace and dignity and approached her death in the same manner.
The family would like to thank the devout staff at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling for their unwavering care. Donations to Comer Children's Hospital of Chicago in Anne's name to honor her great grandson Caleb Roth http://giving.uchicago.edu/anne-ryan. As we are unable to gather at this time, all messages and tributes would be greatly appreciated. A mass and memorial to celebrate Anne's life will be held at a future date. Our final goodbye, as Anne always said, "I love you, good night and God bless you."
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 19, 2020.