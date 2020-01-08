|
Tokarczyk, Anna G. Age 96; Beloved wife of the late Bruno Tokarczyk; loving mother of Wayne (Dorothy) Tokarczyk and Don (Traci) Tokarczyk; proud grandma Christine (Greg), Michael (Laurie) and Erica; cherished great-grandma of Ryan, Autumn, Katie, Claire, Kirsten, Kayla, A.J. and Cristianne; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 3-9 p.m. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. Chapel prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. to St. George Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 appreciated. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020