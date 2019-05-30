|
|
Todaro, Anna (nee Grandolfo) Beloved wife of the late Vincent Jim Todaro; devoted mother of Steve (John Bickford) Todaro and Anna (William) Gabriele; loving daughter of the late Michele and Grace Grandolfo; fond grandmother of Nicolette and Marie Gabriele; dear sister of Leonardo (Rosa) Grandolfo, Margherita (the late Nicola) Tempesta, Marie (Ninni) Grandolfo, and Vincenzo (Pina) Grandolfo; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Celestine Catholic Church. Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home, from 3:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. For info: (773) 889-1799.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 30, 2019