|
|
Terem, Anna (nee Jeszke) Age 87, of Lemont, passed away May 10, 2019. Employed for 30 years at Nabisco. Beloved wife of the late George Terem; loving mother of Irene (Erland), Theresa (Doug), the late Michelle, and Michael (Tina); cherished grandmother of Conrad, Natalie, and LeeAnn; proud great-grandmother of Brittany and Maxx; dearest sister of Bosia, Henry, Tony, Harriet, Marie, and the late Chris; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St., Lemont. Funeral services Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski St., Lemont, IL 60439. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019