Stangarone, Anna (nee Pilolli) Age 90, passed away onMarch 29, 2019. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Michelino; loving mother of the late Joseph (Jodi) Stangarone; fond aunt of many. Visitation will be Saturday April 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago, IL. The entombment will be held privately at St. Adalbert Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels. For more information,call(708) 456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2019