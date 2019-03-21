Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of the Annunciata
11128 South Avenue G
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Annunciata
11128 South Avenue G
Chicago, IL
View Map
Scopelite, Anna M. (nee Yuriga) Age 92, lifelong of the East Side, passed away on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Scopelite; loving mother of John C. Scopelite, Patricia (Thomas) Miller, Dale Scopelite, and Denise (Rodger) Head; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (fiancé Ryan), Thomas (Jennifer), Joseph (Caitlin), Daniel, and Jonathan; devoted great-grandmother of Morgan, Edmund, and Sydney; dear sister of Irene (Jim) Dittman, the late John Yuriga, and the late Alex (Margaret) Yuriga; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. John and Anna were some of the founding parishioners of Annunciata Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019, directly at the Church of the Annunciata, 11128 South Avenue G, Chicago, IL 60617, from 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Church of the Annunciata in Anna's name would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago, IL. (773) 731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 21, 2019
