Anna Radovich
Radovich, Anna

Anna Radovich, age 91. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Andrew, beloved daughter of the late Ivan and Domenica Deskovic; dear sister of Ivan (the late Mira) Deskovic, the late Domenica (the late Matthew) Kljucaric, the late Maria Deskovic; sister-in-law of Dina (the late John) Vrandecic, the late Maria (the late George) Nacinovic, the late Anna (the late Milan) Turk, and the late Antonia (the late Frank) Gargurina. Also nieces and nephews. Born in Frantin, Cres Island, Croatia. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. (773) 767-4730

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
OCT
26
Funeral
09:00 AM
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
5725 S Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4730
