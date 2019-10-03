|
Pilmonas, Anna (nee Kasparaitis) Age 96. Beloved wife of the late John Pilmonas; loving mother of Ray (Nancy), Edward (Nancy), Arnold and the late John; dear grandmother of Emily (Jesse) Conley and Anne (Ryan) Orth; great-grandmother of River Conley. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church appreciated. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service 7:00 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9000 S. Menard Ave., Oak Lawn, where Funeral will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019. Lying in State 9:00 a.m. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery, (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019