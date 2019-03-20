|
|
Peck, Anne M. Age 87, (nee Kubik), was called home to the Lord,Monday, March 18, 2019, after a two-year battle with kidney disease. Anne was a kind-hearted gentle soul to all who knew her. Loving mother of David Peck, C.F.D. (Tony Mundo, C.F.D.), Joanne Peck, Barbara Healy, Ret. C.P.D.; devoted wife of the late David G. Peck; daughter of the late John (Anna) Kubik; and sister to the late Joe Kubik; fond sister-in-law of Mickey Kubik; and aunt of many; beloved family friends, the Healy-Bastian Family, Jason, Katherine, Emily, the Corcoran Family, Dennis, Rosann, Kelly, and Ryan (Anna) Riley, and Lenore Mundo's Family. VisitationFriday,March 22, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 8600 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zion Lutheran Church, K9 Comfort Dogs - Lutheran Church Charities, St. John's Lutheran Church and School Chicago, or . Arrangement by Douglas Peterson Funeral Director. For info:(773) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019