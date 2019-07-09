|
Feil, Anna May (nee Murphy). Beloved wife of Peter J. Feil; loving mother of Peter R. (Pam McChesney) Feil, Karen (Richard) Gage, Geri (Terrence) Cullen, the late Michael and Richard Feil; devoted grandmother of Bryan (Lindy) Gage, Michelle Gage, Timothy (Nicole) Cullen, Genevieve Cullen and Ellen Cullen; dearest great-grandmother of Avery, Brendan, and Brooke Gage, Declan and Calliope Cullen; dear sister of the late John (the late Sue) and the late Thomas (Barbara) Murphy; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of Midlothian Country Club. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. George Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses at St. George Church appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 9, 2019