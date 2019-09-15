Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Tiberi, Anna Maria (nee Masciangioli) Age 91, late of the East Side and formerly of South Deering and Calumet City, IL passed away on September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dante Tiberi; loving mother of Donna (Gerald) Tiberi-Blaszczyk, Jerry (Mindy) Tiberi, Joanna (James) Gierczyk and Dante Tiberi, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Anthony Blaszczyk, Denise Blaszczyk, Nina (Ken) Sawica, Joshua Gierczyk, Gianna Gierczyk, James Dante Gierczyk, Dominic Gierczyk and Dayton Tiberi; dear daughter of the late Dominic and late Cesira Masciangioli; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews from Montreal, Canada and Corfinio, Italy. Anna was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the holidays, especially cooking and baking Italian cookies. Anna will always be remembered for her passion of knitting, crocheting, sewing, and shopping at Sears and JC Penny's. Visitation Monday, 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617 to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
