Becker, Anna Anna Becker (née Melzer), 70, Born in Germany. Chicago was the hometown she loved most, but lived her final years in Memphis, TN. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving mother of Paul. Caring sister of Dora Dorner and her brother Michael (Karen). Favorite aunt of Stephanie (Donald), Andrew (Laura), Anthony (Jasmine), Madeline and Raina. Her irresistible smile was cherished by all, and her laughter was the light of any room she occupied. She will be missed dearly. Service Friday, 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Zion Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Memphis Jewish Home, 36 Bazeberry, Cordova, TN 38018, www.memphisjewishhome.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019