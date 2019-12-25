|
Ismael, Ann Sharon Ann Sharon Ismael, nee Bach, 77 Beloved mother of Steven Ira Bach. Proud grandmother of Amber Nelson. Dear sister of Donna (Tony) Bird. Cherished daughter of the late Alfred and Syril Bach. Lifetime Chicago Public Schools teacher. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside service Friday 1PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 25, 2019