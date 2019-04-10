Home

Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's House
3800 N. California Ave
Ann Ruback Obituary
Ruback, Ann Ida (nee Vinandy) Age 92, passed awayApril 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry W. Ruback; dearest mother of Charles (Audrey Rodgers), Antoinette (Stuart) Charak, and the late Donna Ruback; loving grandmother of Patricia (John) Hickey, Christine Biederer, Jennifer (Patrick) McGuire, and Daniel (Jenna) Charak; cherished great-grandmother of Sage Hickey, McKenzie and Maverick McGuire, and Jackson Charak; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. VisitationFriday, April 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 W. Diversey Ave. FuneralSaturday, April 13, 2019, at10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's House, 3800 N. California Ave Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information, call(777) 773-6300 orvisit www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
