|
|
Maroney, Ann M. (nee Bettenhausen) Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frankie"; loving mother of Ann Marie (Allan) Ehrlich, Patricia (Joseph) Maroney-Kogut, and the late Kathleen Maroney; beloved daughter of the late Henri and Mary Bettenhausen; fond grandmother of Sean (Barbara) Ehrlich; great-grandmother of Callan and Cooper; dear sister of the late Henri Louis (the late Rita) Bettenhausen; sister-in-law of the late Mary Fletchall; fond aunt of Michael (Sue) Bettenhausen, Richard (Karen) Fletchall, and John (Susie) Fletchall; great-aunt and nanny of many. Donations can be made to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 am., at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St., Chicago, to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For more informatio: call (312) 225-8500 or visit www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019