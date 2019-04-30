Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Maroney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Maroney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Maroney Obituary
Maroney, Ann M. (nee Bettenhausen) Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frankie"; loving mother of Ann Marie (Allan) Ehrlich, Patricia (Joseph) Maroney-Kogut, and the late Kathleen Maroney; beloved daughter of the late Henri and Mary Bettenhausen; fond grandmother of Sean (Barbara) Ehrlich; great-grandmother of Callan and Cooper; dear sister of the late Henri Louis (the late Rita) Bettenhausen; sister-in-law of the late Mary Fletchall; fond aunt of Michael (Sue) Bettenhausen, Richard (Karen) Fletchall, and John (Susie) Fletchall; great-aunt and nanny of many. Donations can be made to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:20 am., at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St., Chicago, to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For more informatio: call (312) 225-8500 or visit www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now