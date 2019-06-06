|
|
Larsen, Ann Born in Escanaba, MI, was called home to God on May 6, 2019, at the age of 82, in Chicago, IL. Beloved daughter of the late Olaf Larsen and the late Agnes (nee Johnson); dear friend of Tomas Guerra. Burial will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Maryhill Cemetery, 8600 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL 60714. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home, 1427 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. For more information, call (312) 666-2673 or visit cruz-sojkafh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019