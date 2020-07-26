1/
Ann K. Angeleika Smith
Smith, Ann K. Angeleika ANN K. ANGELEIKA SMITH, (nee Kasprzyk), beloved wife of Paul Smith and the late Leonard S. Angeleika; loving mother of Katherine (Edmundo) Cuello and Leonard (Sandra) Angeleika; dear grandmother of Amber (Joseph) Drobney and Matthew (Sara) Cuello; dearest great grandmother of Thomas, Brooklynn and Theadora; long-time employee of Chicago Public Schools and Teddy Bear Day Care. Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Services Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
