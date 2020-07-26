Smith, Ann K. Angeleika ANN K. ANGELEIKA SMITH, (nee Kasprzyk), beloved wife of Paul Smith and the late Leonard S. Angeleika; loving mother of Katherine (Edmundo) Cuello and Leonard (Sandra) Angeleika; dear grandmother of Amber (Joseph) Drobney and Matthew (Sara) Cuello; dearest great grandmother of Thomas, Brooklynn and Theadora; long-time employee of Chicago Public Schools and Teddy Bear Day Care. Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Services Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com