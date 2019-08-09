|
Foley, Ann J. Age 65, Native of Athlone, Ireland, at restAugust 6, 2019. Beloved wife of 35 years to John Foley; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ann is survived by brothers and sisters in both England and Ireland. Ann will be missed by many friends and family members in Chicago. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. atCurley Funeral Home,6116 W. 111thStreet, Chicago Ridge; FuneralMonday, August 12, 2019. Family and Friends will meet directly at St. Christina Church, 111thand Homan Ave., Chicago; for Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For Funeral info708-422-2700, orwww.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019