Depa, Ann J.
Ann J. Depa (nee Fornek), beloved wife of John for 68 years; loving mother of Donald (Maria), Kathy (Lou) Ruffolo, Cindy (Rick) LaBay, Steve (Nancy), and Gary (Kim) Depa; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many; dearest sister of Kay and the late Sofie, Lottie, Joe, Walter, Frank, Fran, and Edward; dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend of many. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, 708-636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 30, 2020.