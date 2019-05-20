Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Gershanov, Ann Ann Gershanov nee Meyer, 84. Beloved wife of the late Peter L. Gershanov. Loving mother of Ellen (Jeffrey) London and Holly (Norm) Nelson. Proud grandmother of Joshua London, Daniel and Sarah Nelson and the late Adam London. Dear sister of Leah (late Sam) Austin and Ralph (Joan) Meyer. Service Wednesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Westlawn. Memorials to The London Idea, 134 S. Aberdeen St., Unit 2S, Chicago, IL 60607, www.thelondonidea.com or Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 Dempster St., Evanston, IL 60202, www.bethemet.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 20, 2019
