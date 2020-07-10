1/
Ann Geraldine Linder
1930 - 2020
Linder, Ann Geraldine

Ann Geraldine Linder, age 90, formerly of St. Charles, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois.

She was born on April 16, 1930 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Steve and Anna (Klasovity) Novotny. Ann married Thomas F. Linder on August 15, 1953 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2006.

She was a former employee of Eastman Kodak and also enjoyed gardening, sewing/quilting, cooking and bowling. She loved the Cubs! Ann was beloved by many.

Ann is survived by three children, Thomas and Debbie (Twohey) Linder, Kathleen (Michael) Wolf and Sharon (Steven) Lundgren; three grandchildren Ashley (Nic) Alexander, Jeremy Lundgren and Lauren Lundgren; one great-daughter Daphne Alexander A celebration of life will be at a later date.

For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 10, 2020.


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
