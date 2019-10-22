Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Turibius Church
S Karlov Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Turibius Church
5646 S. Karlov Ave.,
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Turibius Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Serrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Serrano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Serrano Obituary
Serrano, Anita Valdez Age 89, loving mother of Richard (Elizabeth) Serrano, Hector Serrano and the late Dahlia (Mark) Bentson, cherished grandmother of many grandchildren. We are celebrating the life of Anita on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Turibius Church, 5646 S. Karlov Ave., Chicago, with a Memorial Visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. For more info, call 708-496-3344 or visit us at carememorial.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.