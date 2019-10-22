|
Serrano, Anita Valdez Age 89, loving mother of Richard (Elizabeth) Serrano, Hector Serrano and the late Dahlia (Mark) Bentson, cherished grandmother of many grandchildren. We are celebrating the life of Anita on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Turibius Church, 5646 S. Karlov Ave., Chicago, with a Memorial Visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. For more info, call 708-496-3344 or visit us at carememorial.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019