Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
241 W. 2nd Ave.
New Lenox, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Angiolina Giacone Obituary
Giacone, Angiolina "Angeline/Angie" (nee Sbarra) Angiolina "Angie" Giacone, age 94, resident of New Lenox, IL, passed away on December 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Natale "Tally" George Giacone for 67 years. Loving mother of Natalie (Michael) Lenz. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Christopher, Steven and Matthew. Devoted daughter, born in Sarconi, Potenza, Basilicata, Italy, to her late parents Rocco and Antoinette (nee Bartolomeo) Sbarra. Also survived by her loving sister, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Jerry) Pactwa, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings, Rosa (Rose) (late Bill) Barro, and Nicholas (late Johanna, nee Goetsch) Sbarra, brother-in-law, Jerry Pactwa. The family would like to extend a very special Thank-You to the compassionate nurses and social workers from Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet, Illinois. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, December 19, 2019, with chapel prayers at 10:30 a.m. to St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Ave., New Lenox, IL 60451 for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Info, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 17, 2019
