Catizone , Angelo Robert "Harpo"
US Army Veteran, Retired C.P.D. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Senese); loving father of Ralph (Jill) Catizone, and Mary Rose (Grant) Varveris; beloved son of the late Angelo and Mary Rose (nee Abata) Catizone; fond grandfather of Marisa, Michael, and Dominic; dear brother of the late Jennie, late William (the late Mary), late Carmella (Frank) Pecora, late Anthony (the late Rosalie), and the late Richard Catizone; fond uncle, great uncle, and friend to many. Please omit flowers. Member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Adriatic Club. Visitation Tuesday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Funeral Services Wednesday 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
