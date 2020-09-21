1/
Angelo Robert "Harpo" Catizone
Catizone , Angelo Robert "Harpo"

US Army Veteran, Retired C.P.D. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Senese); loving father of Ralph (Jill) Catizone, and Mary Rose (Grant) Varveris; beloved son of the late Angelo and Mary Rose (nee Abata) Catizone; fond grandfather of Marisa, Michael, and Dominic; dear brother of the late Jennie, late William (the late Mary), late Carmella (Frank) Pecora, late Anthony (the late Rosalie), and the late Richard Catizone; fond uncle, great uncle, and friend to many. Please omit flowers. Member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Adriatic Club. Visitation Tuesday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Funeral Services Wednesday 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
September 21, 2020
Harpo was a great man. He was loved by all in the neighborhood. He will be so missed. Condolences to his family.
Rosalie Lazzaro
Friend
September 20, 2020
Harpo was a very good man who was loved by all he met, a wonderful neighbor and friend. Was always available when we needed a helping hand. We will keep him in our hearts and prayers. He will certainly be missed.
Sis Pavela
Neighbor
