Angelo J. Puoci
Puoci, Angelo J.

Angelo J. Puoci, age 96, lifelong of the East Side, passed away October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores M. Puoci (nee Hoff). Loving father of Roseann (late George) Weisman, Angela Mascolino, Nancy M. Wasily and Annette (Ezio) Garritano. Devoted grandfather of Georgeann Weisman, Bianca Mascolino, Jack (Kristina) Weisman, Wayne A. Wasily, late Steven Wasily, Alexandra (Eric) Konefall and Annalise (Matthew) Garritano. Adored great-grandfather of Liam, Gia, Giovanni, Olivia, Leo, Ayden and Harrison. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and dear friend of many. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Angelo was WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy, 88 Construction Battalion and a retired Pipefitter with Local 597. Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Interment Good Shepard Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
