O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Angelique Maugeri Obituary
Maugeri, Angelique "Angel" M. Age 49, of Lockport passed away August 28, 2019. Angel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas. She is survived by her loving daughters, Roxy (Chris) Willis and Rachel (boyfriend Marty) Maugeri; dear granddaughter, Amelia; her parents, Ronald and Martha Wisniewski; sisters, Yvette (Stephen) Mihal and Jacqueline Wisniewski; one niece, Josie Mihal and one nephew, Dylan Mihal; brothers-in-law, Buddy (Angie) Maugeri, John (Veronica) Maugeri, Tony (Dawn) Maugeri; sisters-in-law, Leianne Maugeri, Stephanie (Gary) Johnson-Berg and Kathy Maugeri; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Angel loved history, science, the stars, George Carlin, and reading. Angel was an avid arguer about things she believed in! She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019, at O'Neil Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL, 60441 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, September 2, 2019, in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment Lockport City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 31, 2019
