Angeline "Chickie" McGleam, nee Pignone. Beloved Wife of William. Loving Mother of Kathy (Joe) Ragusa, Gina (Louie) Spalla, Tracie (Jeff)Kazda and the late Michael Koziarz. Proud Grandmother of Gia, Jenna, Aaron and Sean. Dear Sister of Rocco (Gerry) Pignone, the late Annette (Joseph) Giuffre and the late Richard (Carol) Pignone. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4PM to 8PM at Foran Funeral Home 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55 th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Thursday from 8:30 AM until time of Prayers 9:30AM. We will go in procession to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10AM Mass of Chrisitian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To share a memory or offer condolences please visit Chickie's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com
