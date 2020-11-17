1/
Angeline McGleam
McGleam , Angeline "Chickie"

Angeline "Chickie" McGleam, nee Pignone. Beloved Wife of William. Loving Mother of Kathy (Joe) Ragusa, Gina (Louie) Spalla, Tracie (Jeff)Kazda and the late Michael Koziarz. Proud Grandmother of Gia, Jenna, Aaron and Sean. Dear Sister of Rocco (Gerry) Pignone, the late Annette (Joseph) Giuffre and the late Richard (Carol) Pignone. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4PM to 8PM at Foran Funeral Home 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55 th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Thursday from 8:30 AM until time of Prayers 9:30AM. We will go in procession to St. Symphorosa Church for a 10AM Mass of Chrisitian Burial. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To share a memory or offer condolences please visit Chickie's personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss Bill. Chickie was such a wonderful person.
Mike, Penny and Tony DeJohn
Friend
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
