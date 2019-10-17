Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church
218 W. Alexander St.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church
218 W. Alexander St.
Angeline Jarzyna Obituary
Jarzyna, Angeline "Cookie" (nee Roti) Beloved wife of the late David; cherished daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and the late Lena Roti; loving sister of Marion Roti, late Rocco Roti, late James (late Kathleen) Roti, late Bruno (late Josephine) Roti, late Rose (late Angelo) Capinegro, late Theresa Hill, late Katherine (late Victor) Morano, late Fred (Catherine) Roti and the late Frank, Jr. (Maryann) Roti; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church, 218 W. Alexander St. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019
