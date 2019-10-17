|
|
Jarzyna, Angeline "Cookie" (nee Roti) Beloved wife of the late David; cherished daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and the late Lena Roti; loving sister of Marion Roti, late Rocco Roti, late James (late Kathleen) Roti, late Bruno (late Josephine) Roti, late Rose (late Angelo) Capinegro, late Theresa Hill, late Katherine (late Victor) Morano, late Fred (Catherine) Roti and the late Frank, Jr. (Maryann) Roti; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church, 218 W. Alexander St. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019