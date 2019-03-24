Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints - St. Anthony Church
Angeline Ficaro Obituary
Ficaro, Angeline "Angie" (nee Calderone) Beloved wife of the late Jerry; loving mother of James (Linda), Thomas (Karen) from Gianni Cigars and Debbie; cherished grandmother of 21; adored great-grandmother of eight; devoted daughter of the late Marge and James "Sling" Calderone; dear sister of Frank (Char) Calderone. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 a.m. from the Funeral Home to All Saints - St. Anthony Church for Mass 10:30 a.m. Cremation Private. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
