Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
Angeline Campobasso Obituary
Campobasso, Angeline "Angie" (nee Cimino), Beloved wife of the late Anthony; devoted mother of Tina (Darrel) Rush, Martha (Larry) Miller, Annette (Phillip) Kopczynski, Michael (Allan Tsang) Campobasso and Mary (Bill) Dones; dear sister of Joseph (Janet) Cimino and the late Grace Swope; dear grandmother of 9 and fond great-grandmother of 14. Funeral will be on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral mass to be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Julian Eymard Church, Elk Grove Village. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday at the Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info (630) 889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019
