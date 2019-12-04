|
|
Campobasso, Angeline "Angie" (nee Cimino), Beloved wife of the late Anthony; devoted mother of Tina (Darrel) Rush, Martha (Larry) Miller, Annette (Phillip) Kopczynski, Michael (Allan Tsang) Campobasso and Mary (Bill) Dones; dear sister of Joseph (Janet) Cimino and the late Grace Swope; dear grandmother of 9 and fond great-grandmother of 14. Funeral will be on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral mass to be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. Julian Eymard Church, Elk Grove Village. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday at the Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info (630) 889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019