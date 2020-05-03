Angeline Barajas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barajas, Angeline (nee Garcia), "Angie", age 89, late of South Chicago and South Deering, passed away April 30, 2020. Loving mother of the late Laura, late Mel, Anita, James and Christopher Barajas. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth and Larry Watanabe, Kevin Hood Jr. and Gilbert, Matthew and Jesse Rodriguez. Adored great grandmother of Yoshi Watanabe and Kinzie Rodriguez. Dear sister of Steve and John "Eddie" Esparza. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings Lupe, Henry, Pauline, Helen, Dolores, Josephine, Raul and Mary. Angeline was retired employee of South Chicago (Trinity) Hospital and enjoyed watching the squirrels and birds that often visited her home. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved