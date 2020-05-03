Barajas, Angeline (nee Garcia), "Angie", age 89, late of South Chicago and South Deering, passed away April 30, 2020. Loving mother of the late Laura, late Mel, Anita, James and Christopher Barajas. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth and Larry Watanabe, Kevin Hood Jr. and Gilbert, Matthew and Jesse Rodriguez. Adored great grandmother of Yoshi Watanabe and Kinzie Rodriguez. Dear sister of Steve and John "Eddie" Esparza. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings Lupe, Henry, Pauline, Helen, Dolores, Josephine, Raul and Mary. Angeline was retired employee of South Chicago (Trinity) Hospital and enjoyed watching the squirrels and birds that often visited her home. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2020.