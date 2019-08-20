|
Styler, Angelina (nee Raimondi), 99 of Cicero. Beloved wife of the late Russell; loving mother of Susan (Joseph) Festa and the late Nicholas; devoted grandmother of Michael (Kelly) Styler, John and Matthew Festa and Anthony Styler; dearest great-grandmother of Molly, Bailey and Justin; dear sister of Antoinette (the late Dominic) Lombardo; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral MassTuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Frances of Rome Church, Cicero. Visitation at the Church from 9:00 a.m. till time of Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Anthony P. Cappetta & Son Funeral Services. 630-707-0130.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 20, 2019