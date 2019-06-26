|
Tarantino, Angela (nee Martini) Age 92. Devoted wife of the late Rudolph S. "Rudy"; beloved daughter of the late Enrica (nee Rossi) and the late Peter Martini; loving mother of Tracey (Joseph) DiBuono; fond grandmother of Darci (Phil) Pinello and Disa (John) Simpson; great-grandmother of Frankie, Sophia and Francesca; dear sister of Claire (the late Robert) Norris, Agnes (the late Ernest) Connelly and the late Theresa (the late Angelo) Calvello; sister-in-law of Mary Jane (the late George) Schenn; the late James (the late Marie) Tarantino; the late Mario (the late Grace) Tarantino, the late Ann (the late Gus) Macaluso and the late Carmella (the late Frank) Dineen; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends to meet for visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon at Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W Lexington St., Chicago, IL 60607, (312) 421-3757. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, www.ourladyofpompeii.org, or The Service Club of Chicago, www.theserviceclubofchicago.org., would be appreciated. Info, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019