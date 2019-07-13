|
Condon, Angela Ponsetto 66, of Roselle, passed away July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 44 years of Kevin Condon; devoted mother of Darcie (John) Nein and Patrick (Lisa) Condon; cherished grandmother of Avery and Aidan Condon; dear sister of Joseph (Jeanne) Ponsetto; dear sister in law of Kathleen (Thomas) Ullo, Elizabeth (Thomas) Sheffer and James Condon; adored cousin of Doyle (Lynn) Gates and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Angela retired from Niles North Twp. High School, where she was a librarian. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For info, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Roselle Public Library.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 13, 2019