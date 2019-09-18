|
Roberto, Andrew S. "Andy" Age 87, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019, while surrounded by his loving wife of 33 years, Marilyn (nee Henkel) and his children, Anthony (Teri), Philip (Teresa), Theresa (Mike) Gasteier, Raymond (Mireya) and Frances (Mike) Holbrook. He's also survived by grandchildren, Sam Roberto, Lauren, Philip and Danny Roberto, Ryan and Brianna Gasteier, Andrew, Natalie and Raymond Roberto and Matthew Holbrook; sister, Elissa Roberto and his parents-in-law, Bob and Ruth Popp. He will be reunited in Heaven with his beloved first wife, Sylvia (nee Piazza), who passed away in 1975. He also was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Theresa Roberto, and his brothers, Angelo and Philip. Andy was born November 1, 1931 and raised in the South Bronx, NY, where he graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict then moved to Chicago, where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, ascending to the position of Postmaster, before retiring. He was a lifelong sports fan, especially football and baseball, and he played both sports into his 40s. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, playing bocce, going to the library, taking long walks and watching sports. But most of all, he enjoyed being a proud Papa to his 10 grandchildren: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the . Visitation will be Sunday, September 22 from 2:00- 7:00 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540.Prayers will begin, Monday, September 23rd, 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home and will process to St. Raphael Catholic Church,1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL 60540 for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 18, 2019