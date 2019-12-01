|
Marciniak, Andrew Age 44, died peacefully onTue., Nov. 26th, 2019. Adored husband of Megan Quinn; cherished son of Peggy (the late Tony); devoted brother of Aimee and David; loved uncle of four; loving son-in-law of Donna and Mitch Quinn; dear brother-in-law of Erin and Nick Boland. While teaching in Colombia, South America with his wife, Andrew suffered cardiac arrest. Andrew was passionate about his family, the consummate Cubs fan, world traveler, gifted writer, music lover and trusted friend to everyone who knew him.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 1, 2019