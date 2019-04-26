|
Lucchesi III, Andrew Joseph Principle of 3MD Relocation Services, LLC, age 53, of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1965, in Libertyville, IL. Andrew is survived by his loving wife, Charese M. (nee Greco) Lucchesi; children, Dominic, Gino, Niko, and Gia Lucchesi; grand-puppies, Lucca, Layla, and Kahlua; mother, Nancy (Bob) Pollack; sister, Linda (Mike) Cunningham; brothers, Joe and Jim (Heidi) Lucchesi; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and business and hockey families. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Joseph Lucchesi, Jr.; and brother, Tom "Fr. Jose" Lucchesi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Funeral Mass, Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment private. Luncheon to follow funeral mass. Memorials in Andrew's name may be made to: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Foundation in lieu of flowers, cjdfoundation.org. Info: (630) 922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2019