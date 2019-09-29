Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Klein Obituary
Klein, Andrew "Andy" La Grange Park - 77, died on September 26, 2019, at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Hinsdale following back surgery. He was the beloved father of Rebecca (Klein) Houston, Stephanie Klein, Mara (Klein) Clarke and David Klein; close companion of Sharon Feldt; brother of Lawrence (Larry) Klein; grandfather of Adena Clarke; and husband to the late Robin (Withall) Klein. Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Morris and Annette (Corenzwit) Klein, Andy graduated from the University of Chicago for college and then remained in the Chicago area. Andy was an attorney and the Chief, Bureau of Administrative Hearings, Illinois Department of Public Aid. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 7750 West Cermak Road, Forest Park, IL 60130. Contributions in memory of Andy may be made to SEASPAR (www.seaspar.org), in support of the exceptional services they provide.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now