Gustavson, Andrew Henry
Andrew Henry Gustavson was born on August 24,1922 and passed away on August 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Nee Manning, daughter Mary Ryan, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Dave) Ruggiero, son-in-law Steve Ryan, and four grandchildren Claire, Rachel, Luke and Matthew. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Andrew was born in Sweden and grew up in Chicago. Visitation for Andrew will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Inurnment with full military honors will be at 11:30 A.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com