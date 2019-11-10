Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd.
Techny, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd
Techny, IL
View Map
Andrew Biller


1932 - 2019
Biller, SVD, Fr. Andrew Age 87, September 28, 1932, St. Joseph, MO. Devoted son of the late Andrew John and Wava Leula nee Schottel Billers; loving brother of Ruth (Athay), Mary (Searcy), Alberta (Cooper), and Rita (Ward). Visitation Monday, November 11, 9:00 a.m., until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Biller's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019
