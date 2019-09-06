|
|
Krzyzaniak, Andrea (nee Thieda) Devoted wife of the late Edward W. for 50 years; loving mother of Therese, Andrea (Matthew) Rockett, and Michael (Eileen); proud grandmother of George, Evan, Rebecca, Kaitlyn, and Andrew; beloved sister of Lawrence Thieda; fond sister-in-law of Joan Johnson, late Konstancya, late Chester Cross, late Eugene Cross, late George, and the late Dolores. Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 6, 2019