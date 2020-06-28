Anarose Palumbo B.S.N.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anarose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palumbo, B.S.N., Anarose 91, born in New Castle, PA, passed away June 14, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19. Beloved friend of Jeanne J. Balke, Susan K. Franz, the late Laura Crifasi, and many others. Loving sister of Louis, Lucille, and Olivia, all of New Castle; aunt and cousin of many. Daughter of the late Frank Anthony Palumbo and Josephine Morella Palumbo. Private interment of cremated remains, Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5085 or www.cremation-society.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved