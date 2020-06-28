Palumbo, B.S.N., Anarose 91, born in New Castle, PA, passed away June 14, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19. Beloved friend of Jeanne J. Balke, Susan K. Franz, the late Laura Crifasi, and many others. Loving sister of Louis, Lucille, and Olivia, all of New Castle; aunt and cousin of many. Daughter of the late Frank Anthony Palumbo and Josephine Morella Palumbo. Private interment of cremated remains, Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5085 or www.cremation-society.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.