Varcho, Amy Rebecca (Meme) (nee Glen) Age 44, wife, mother, and dear friend, died peacefully onApril 8, 2019, at her home in Lombard, Illinois. Amy was born onDecember 21, 1974, to Alan and Susan Glen, who preceded her in death. She was a 1992 graduate of Glenbard East High School. She worked as a Senior Processor for B.M.O. Harris for many years. Amy was passionate about her boys, loved anything Disney, going to concerts, traveling, crafting, and baking. Amy truly lived life to the fullest and did all she could to be a part of the lives of her friends and family. Amy is survived by her husband of 20 years, Andrew Varcho; their sons, John Alan, Richard Alexander, and Zachary Andrew; sister, Beth (Nate) Jarosy; brother, Alan; and nieces and nephews, Catherine (Casey), Ryan, Emma, and Kaelyn. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2019
