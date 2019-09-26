|
Rodriguez, Amy P. (nee Torres) Beloved wife of the late Leo "Red" Rodriguez; devoted mother of Rosanne DeLegge-Olson, Louise Rodriguez, Lila (the late Richard) Roehl and Elise (Ian) Kerr; loving daughter of the late Pedro and Eulalia; devoted grandmother of Ronald Leo (Grisel) DeLegge; Fond sister of the late Rebecca, John, Rubin, Adeline, Rudolph and David. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. Chapel service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. For info (773) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 26, 2019