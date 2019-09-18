|
Sneed, Amy Lynn Age 43; beloved mother of Paige Vandenberg; loving daughter of Phyllis and the late Gleason Sneed; cherished granddaughter of the late Philip and Irene Scaletta; devoted niece of many aunts and uncles; dear cousin of many; dearest friend to many. Amy will be greatly missed. Family and friends will gather at St. Albert The Great Church, 8000 S. Linder Avenue, Burbank, IL 60459 on Friday, September 20, 2019 for a Memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 18, 2019