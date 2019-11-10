|
Goens, Amelda "Mel" Amelda "Mel" Goens was born on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1931 and went to her eternal home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Family was everything to Mel and her love was truly unconditional. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Thelma Byrd; beloved wife of the late Donald Goens; caring sister to the late Marcelle Curry, Karen (James) Cowley, Lynette Strickland, and Debra Strickland; loving mother of the late Andre Dawson, the late Steven Dawson, the late Michelle Streeter, and Gregory Dawson; devoted grandmother of Andre "Tony" Dawson, Mala Evans, Amelda "Marie" Dawson, Edward Dawson, Steven Craig Dawson, Jr., Steven C. Dawson, II, Dolores "Selina" Dawson, Sean Dawson, Jessica M. Dawson, Craig Williams, and Michael Williams; doting great-grandmother of 26; adoring great-great-grandmother of 19; and trusted friend. As the family matriarch, her home was the gathering place for holidays/cookouts; always ensuring every child received a gift and every belly was full. Her amazing cooking was renowned throughout the neighborhood. Most importantly Mel was always there to share life experiences and provide guidance throughout generations. She was a model of strength and perseverance. Providing for her family, she worked as a lampshade maker at Garfields for 30+ years before retiring. With a contagious laughter, Mel carried a sense of humor throughout her life, even when being called to her eternal home. She loved animals, especially her dog, Midnight and her parakeet, Mr. Blue. Amelda, rest in peace because you've earned it. Your presence and spirit will be missed, but the memories will always be cherished. We will love you Forever. Amelda's memorial service will be held at Mount Carmel Bible Church, 740 E. 42ndSt., Chicago, IL 60653 on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 11:00 a.m. with Repast at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019